It's almost time to get wet, catch a ...

It's almost time to get wet, catch a drive-in movie or enjoy the extra hours of daylight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

For us Southern Californians, the first day of summer doesn't feel much different than the last day of spring. Truck driver Jesse James, of Victorville, runs through sprinklers to cool down after playing basketball during his lunch break at Hunter Hobby Park in Riverside on Thursday, May 15, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation 22 hr DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center 22 hr INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services 22 hr SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station 22 hr METROLINK 1
Review: Burger King 22 hr BURGER KING RIVER... 1
Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside Jun 8 FRIENDLY STARS RI... 1
986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507 Jun 8 RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Riverside County was issued at June 15 at 1:58PM PDT

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC