Ita s summer, which means ita s time for Movies in the Park in Riverside

The animated flick will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Myra Linn Park, 4540 Meredith St., and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Ryan Bonaminio Park, 5000 Tequesquite Ave. Both screenings are free. A notice for each event invites families to come early for pre-movie activities and the chance to win prizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.