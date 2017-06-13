Highlights from Riverside Restaurant Weeka s 2017 menus

Multiple restaurants at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa are participating in Riverside Restaurant Week, June 16-25, 2017. Riverside Restaurant Week kicks off its fifth edition on Friday, June 16, and more than 50 spots will be offering deals and discounts through Sunday, June 25. A list of participating restaurants is at www.dineriverside.com , including details on the ones where you have to name drop Riverside Restaurant Week or Dine Riverside to receive the discount.

