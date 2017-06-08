Former top diplomat Shaun Donnelly wi...

Former top diplomat Shaun Donnelly will speak about its impact on business

A discussion of the North American Free Trade Agreement set for Thursday, June 22, will feature a top U.S. diplomat. Shaun Donnelly, a former ambassador to Sri Lanka and State Department official, will discuss NAFTA's impact on business.

