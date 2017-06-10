Feud with Mongrols tied to Riverside shooting of Orange County Hells Angels gang member, police say

The Shell gas station at 3502 Adams St. was the site of a fatal shooting in which a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed. RIVERSIDE - Police believe the fatal shooting of an Orange County Hells Angels motorcycle gang member last month in Riverside is related to the decades-old feud between that gang and the rival Mongols motorcycle gang, according to a Riverside police statement released Saturday.

