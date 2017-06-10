Feud with Mongrols tied to Riverside shooting of Orange County Hells Angels gang member, police say
The Shell gas station at 3502 Adams St. was the site of a fatal shooting in which a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed. RIVERSIDE - Police believe the fatal shooting of an Orange County Hells Angels motorcycle gang member last month in Riverside is related to the decades-old feud between that gang and the rival Mongols motorcycle gang, according to a Riverside police statement released Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Dee
|25
|Grandma Baby Stabber
|Jun 8
|Kinder and Gentle...
|2
|Review: Friendly Stars Workshop Riverside
|Jun 8
|FRIENDLY STARS RI...
|1
|986 W. Citrus St. Riverside, CA 92507
|Jun 8
|RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA
|1
|Review: Central/Watkins Business Park
|Jun 8
|CENTRAL WATKINS RIV
|1
|Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ...
|Jun 4
|GOODWILL RIVERSIDE
|61
|Review: Wendy's
|Jun 4
|WENDYS RIVERSIDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC