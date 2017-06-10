Feud with Mongrols tied to Riverside ...

Feud with Mongrols tied to Riverside shooting of Orange County Hells Angels gang member, police say

The Shell gas station at 3502 Adams St. was the site of a fatal shooting in which a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed. RIVERSIDE - Police believe the fatal shooting of an Orange County Hells Angels motorcycle gang member last month in Riverside is related to the decades-old feud between that gang and the rival Mongols motorcycle gang, according to a Riverside police statement released Saturday.

