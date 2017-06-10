Feud with Mongrols tied to Riverside ...

Feud with Mongrols tied to Riverside shooting of Hells Angels gang member, police say

Police believe the fatal shooting of an Orange County Hells Angels motorcycle gang member last month in Riverside is related to the decades-old feud between that gang and the rival Mongols motorcycle gang, according to a Riverside police statement released Saturday. In Riverside and Orange counties, there have been several violent encounters between the two gangs in recent years, Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback, said during a telephone interview Saturday.

