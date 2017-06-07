Cyclists have the option of riding to...

Cyclists have the option of riding to the Hidden Valley Nature Center or Martha McLean Park.

The Santa Ana River Trail Bike Ride & Festival is 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 11 at Ryan Bonaminio Park, 5000 Tequesquite Ave., Riverside. The festival will have a health/safety fair, activities, vendors with food for sale, opportunity drawings, bike safety demonstrations and a BMX showcase.

