City of Riverside Seeks Community Input on New Main Library
City of Riverside is seeking input on what the community would like to see in a new Main Library. Public meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. June 15 and July 21 in the Art Pick Council Chamber at Riverside City Hall, 3900 Main Street.
