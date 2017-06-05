City of Riverside Seeks Community Inp...

City of Riverside Seeks Community Input on New Main Library

City of Riverside is seeking input on what the community would like to see in a new Main Library. Public meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. June 15 and July 21 in the Art Pick Council Chamber at Riverside City Hall, 3900 Main Street.

