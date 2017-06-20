Chick-fil-A plans restaurant in old C...

Chick-fil-A plans restaurant in old Cocoa s by Riverside Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Darlene Craig, of Riverside, picks up her order in the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A on Day Street in Riverside in 2012. The former Coco's restaurant on Central Avenue in Riverside, which closed in 2015 after more than 40 years in business, could be replaced by a Chick-fil-A with a drive-thru window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Jun 16 West COvina 26
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Jun 14 DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Jun 14 INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services Jun 14 SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station Jun 14 METROLINK 1
Review: Burger King Jun 14 BURGER KING RIVER... 1
Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken Jun 14 KENTUCKY FRIED CH... 1
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Riverside County was issued at June 21 at 1:17PM PDT

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC