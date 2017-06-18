Car drives off 91 Freeway in Riverside, crashes into pole, starts brush fire
A car being driven on the 91 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday, June 18, left the roadway, crashed into a power pole and started a small brush fire. The car was traveling west on the 91 west of La Sierra Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when its driver lost control, said Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Staley.
