Arrest made in Riverside fatal shooting of Orange County Hella s Angels member
Officer Ryan Railsback on Wednesday afternoon confirmed to The Press-Enterprise that the arrest was made, but would not confirm the suspect's name to prevent the investigation from being impacted. Earlier this month, police officials said the shooting was believed to be related to a feud between the Hell's Angels and rival motorcycle gang the Mongols; the feud has been active for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|West COvina
|26
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Jun 14
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Review: KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken
|Jun 14
|KENTUCKY FRIED CH...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC