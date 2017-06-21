Arrest made in Riverside fatal shooti...

Arrest made in Riverside fatal shooting of Orange County Hella s Angels member

Officer Ryan Railsback on Wednesday afternoon confirmed to The Press-Enterprise that the arrest was made, but would not confirm the suspect's name to prevent the investigation from being impacted. Earlier this month, police officials said the shooting was believed to be related to a feud between the Hell's Angels and rival motorcycle gang the Mongols; the feud has been active for decades.

