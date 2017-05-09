Why a new Riverside program lets you ask cops to pull over your car
People who sign up for the H.E.A.T program, which stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft, will get a sticker to place on their vehicle that authorizes police to pull it over between 1 and 5 a.m., to confirm that it hasn't been stolen. Riverside residents who register for the Police Department's new H.E.A.T program, which stands for help eliminate auto theft, will get this sticker to put on their cars allowing cops to pull over the cars during a certain time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC