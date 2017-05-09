Why a new Riverside program lets you ...

Why a new Riverside program lets you ask cops to pull over your car

People who sign up for the H.E.A.T program, which stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft, will get a sticker to place on their vehicle that authorizes police to pull it over between 1 and 5 a.m., to confirm that it hasn't been stolen. Riverside residents who register for the Police Department's new H.E.A.T program, which stands for help eliminate auto theft, will get this sticker to put on their cars allowing cops to pull over the cars during a certain time.

