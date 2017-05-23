Where, in Riverside, you can shop for...

Where, in Riverside, you can shop for a good cause

Foster Army Animal Rescue and its Pet Rescue Thrift Store are marking their two-year anniversary with a Poker Chip Sale Thursday through Sunday, May 25-28. A news release says customers will be invited to pick a poker chip that entitles them to store discounts of 20 percent or more.

