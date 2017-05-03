UCR: Renewable Natural Gas Symposium ...

UCR: Renewable Natural Gas Symposium May 17 at the Bourns Technology Center

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The Center for Environmental Research and Technology at the University of California, Riverside's Bourns College of Engineering will hold a Renewable Natural Gas Symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Bourns Technology Center, 1200 Columbia Ave, Riverside, 92507.

