UCR: Renewable Natural Gas Symposium May 17 at the Bourns Technology Center
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The Center for Environmental Research and Technology at the University of California, Riverside's Bourns College of Engineering will hold a Renewable Natural Gas Symposium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Bourns Technology Center, 1200 Columbia Ave, Riverside, 92507.
