The World Affairs Council Inland Southern California is sponsoring the discussion Wednesday, May 10.

How the news media covers the Middle East will be the topic of a discussion Wednesday, May 10, at La Sierra University in Riverside. UC Riverside emeritus history professor Carlos Cortes is set to moderate the 7 p.m. event at the Zapara School of Business, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway.

