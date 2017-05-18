The wind-driven fire is burning in li...

The wind-driven fire is burning in light-flashy fuels to the east

A 40-acre fire burning in the Santa Ana River bottom near the Jurupa Valley Golf Course Thursday afternoon, May 18, has prompted delays in train traffic on railroad tracks in the vicinity, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department news release. Eastbound Line 406 and 408 Metrolink trains from downtown Los Angeles to Riverside are on hold at the Pedley station in Jurupa Valley, according to a Metrolink tweet.

