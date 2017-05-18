Sustainable Energy Partners to be Honored at GRID Alternatives Summer Celebration
RIVERSIDE, CA - GRID Alternatives Inland Empire a 501 nonprofit solar installation and job training organization will be hosting a summer kick-off celebrating sustainability and recognizing leaders who have had a positive impact on Inland Empire communities. GRID IE's Summer Celebration will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 1660 Chicago Ave., Suite M21, Riverside, CA.
