Sustainable Energy Partners to be Hon...

Sustainable Energy Partners to be Honored at GRID Alternatives Summer Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Inland Empire California

RIVERSIDE, CA - GRID Alternatives Inland Empire a 501 nonprofit solar installation and job training organization will be hosting a summer kick-off celebrating sustainability and recognizing leaders who have had a positive impact on Inland Empire communities. GRID IE's Summer Celebration will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 1660 Chicago Ave., Suite M21, Riverside, CA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... 22 hr MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
Old House In Escalon (May '13) Wed Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) Tue KES 11
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA Apr 30 RIVERSIDE TRANSIT... 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr 29 slick 55
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Apr 27 Libi A Uremovic 2
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC