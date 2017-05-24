Suspect in sexual assault of Uber passenger near UC Riverside turns himself in
The now-former Uber driver suspected of sexually assaulting a female passenger near the UC Riverside campus turned himself in at Riverside County Superior Court on Wednesday, May 24, and was released after posting bail, court records show. Jamaal Andrew Lee, 41, of Moreno Valley, posted $55,000 bail.
