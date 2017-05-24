Suspect in sexual assault of Uber pas...

Suspect in sexual assault of Uber passenger near UC Riverside turns himself in

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The now-former Uber driver suspected of sexually assaulting a female passenger near the UC Riverside campus turned himself in at Riverside County Superior Court on Wednesday, May 24, and was released after posting bail, court records show. Jamaal Andrew Lee, 41, of Moreno Valley, posted $55,000 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 23 hr Animals 4
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 23 hr Sixty 5
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA May 22 RTA 2
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center May 22 UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 35
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... May 17 MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May 17 Goldenarrow 4
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC