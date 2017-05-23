Suspect in sexual assault near UC Riv...

Suspect in sexual assault near UC Riverside was Uber driver, police say

Tuesday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The rideshare driver who UC Riverside police say sexually assaulted a woman on May 14 works for Uber, UCR said Tuesday, May 23, in an updated statement on the crime. The driver had not been arrested as of midday, UCR spokesman John Warren said.

