Suspect in sexual assault near UC Riverside was Uber driver, police say
The rideshare driver who UC Riverside police say sexually assaulted a woman on May 14 works for Uber, UCR said Tuesday, May 23, in an updated statement on the crime. The driver had not been arrested as of midday, UCR spokesman John Warren said.
