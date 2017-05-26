Sex offender charged in attack on jogger near Mount Rubidoux

A convicted sex offender accused of groping a woman who was walking near Mount Rubidoux in Riverside has been charged with sexual battery. The victim was jogging at about 5:15 p.m. Monday along Mission Inn Avenue, just east of the Carlson Dog Park when a transient ran up to her and sexually attacked her, said Officer Ryan Railsback, a Riverside Police Department spokesman.

