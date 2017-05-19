Riverside prank sends man on toy car airborne, then to hospital
Police officers responded to a call around 1 a.m. about a man being pulled behind a pick-up truck while riding on a toy vehicle. The tow rope apparently snapped, said Ryan Railsback, Riverside Police Department public information officer, then the "driver" of the toy vehicle became airborne when his ride hit a curb, launching him along Van Buren Boulevard near the Santa Ana River Bridge.
