Riverside man shot, killed in Pomona

Riverside man shot, killed in Pomona

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The shooting was reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Mission Boulevard, said Pomona police Lt. Marcus Perez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Animals 4
Modesto Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Thu Sixty 5
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA May 22 RTA 2
Review: University Village Lanes Bowling Center May 22 UNIVERSITY VILLAG... 35
News Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10) May 19 machine 94 89
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... May 17 MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
Old House In Escalon (May '13) May 17 Goldenarrow 4
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC