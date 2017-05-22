Police searching for man who exposed ...

Police searching for man who exposed himself to woman at Riverside grocery

Riverside police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe exposed himself to a woman at an Orangecrest-area grocery store this month. Riverside police are searching for a man who they believe fondled himself in front of a woman shopping at an Orangecrest-area Albertsons on May 5. The man, estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, is suspected of following a woman about 7:30 p.m. May 5 while inside the Albertsons at 8938 Trautwein Road, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

