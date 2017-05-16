Pasadena Playhouse Rounds Out Season with Three Summer Programs

Pasadena Playhouse rounds up its 2016-2017 Season with three summer programs including HOLD THESE TRUTHS, a critically acclaimed play about the unsung American hero Gordon Hirabayashi, from May 30 - June 25, 2017; SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! The Gospel of Rock. The Spirit of the Blues., a world premiere musical about Sister Rosetta Tharpe - The Godmother of Rock & Roll from July 26 - August 20, 2017; and ZEN SHORTS, a puppet show for all audiences featuring video projections and original songs, about a Zen master panda, based on the Caldecott award-winning book, from June 10 - 25, 2017.

