Pasadena Playhouse Rounds Out Season ...

Pasadena Playhouse Rounds Out Season with Three Summer Programs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Pasadena Playhouse rounds up its 2016-2017 Season with three summer programs including HOLD THESE TRUTHS, a critically acclaimed play about the unsung American hero Gordon Hirabayashi, from May 30 - June 25, 2017; SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! The Gospel of Rock. The Spirit of the Blues., a world premiere musical about Sister Rosetta Tharpe - The Godmother of Rock & Roll from July 26 - August 20, 2017; and ZEN SHORTS, a puppet show for all audiences featuring video projections and original songs, about a Zen master panda, based on the Caldecott award-winning book, from June 10 - 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER... 16 hr MICHEAL GOLDMAN 1
Old House In Escalon (May '13) Wed Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) Tue KES 11
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA Apr 30 RIVERSIDE TRANSIT... 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr 29 slick 55
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Apr 27 Libi A Uremovic 2
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 25 METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC