Pasadena Playhouse Rounds Out Season with Three Summer Programs
Pasadena Playhouse rounds up its 2016-2017 Season with three summer programs including HOLD THESE TRUTHS, a critically acclaimed play about the unsung American hero Gordon Hirabayashi, from May 30 - June 25, 2017; SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! The Gospel of Rock. The Spirit of the Blues., a world premiere musical about Sister Rosetta Tharpe - The Godmother of Rock & Roll from July 26 - August 20, 2017; and ZEN SHORTS, a puppet show for all audiences featuring video projections and original songs, about a Zen master panda, based on the Caldecott award-winning book, from June 10 - 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER...
|16 hr
|MICHEAL GOLDMAN
|1
|Old House In Escalon (May '13)
|Wed
|Goldenarrow
|4
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|Tue
|KES
|11
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC