Paramedics at Riverside plane crash s...

Paramedics at Riverside plane crash scene honored

Thursday May 25

American Medical Response firefighters, from left, James Meyer, Lisa De Metz, Christopher Brown and Rafael Blanco are being recognized for their service. Three people were killed and two were hurt when a plane crashed into a Riverside home on Rhonda Road on Feb. 28. A twin-engine Cessna had plummeted into two homes .

