No arrests made over shooting of man who attacked parents in Riverside
Officer Ryan Railsback said Tuesday that police investigators have turned the case over to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, which will make the final determination on whether the shooter - a relative of the attacker - acted criminally or in self-defense. "If felt they had probable cause to arrest the shooter for any type of criminal activity, they would have done that, and still submitted the case to the DA's Office," Railsback said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC