Meet the three candidates who want Riversidea s Ward 2 council seat
As the June 6 election approaches, a three-term Riverside city councilman says he wants to build on past successes, while two challengers say Ward 2 residents deserve the more vigorous and accountable leadership they would bring. Councilman Andy Melendrez faces Kevin Dawson, a longtime community volunteer and activist, and Jon Harris, a pastor and small business owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|KES
|10
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC