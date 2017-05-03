Lewis Black to deliver laughs at Riversidea s Fox Performing Arts Center
It's about to get ranty at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside when comedian Lewis Black stops by Thursday, May 11. The comedian who also voiced the "Anger" character in the animated film "Inside Out," is known for his no-holds-barred approach to discussing everything from politics to food with a brash and hilarious delivery. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside.
