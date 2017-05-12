How to be a docent at Riversidea s Mi...

How to be a docent at Riversidea s Mission Inn

The Mission Inn Foundation is seeking docents for the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa for the 2017-2018 season. Docent training classes begin in September and continue through April.

