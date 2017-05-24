How Riverside closed all its medical marijuana dispensaries a " 118 in 10 years
Boards cover up what was once G6, a marijuana dispensary, at a building on Indiana Avenue in Riverside on Tuesday, May 23. Photo by Stan Lim, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG For some California cities, officials say trying to shut down illegal pot dispensaries can seem like an endless game of Whack-a-Mole - close one down, and another pops up. Deputy City Attorney Neil Okazaki told council members Tuesday, May 9, that city efforts have rid Riverside of all but one pot dispensary.
