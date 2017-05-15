Dine 909: How to help fight hunger from the comfort of your home

All you need to do is root through your pantry and gather up some food items, put them in bags and set them out by your mailbox. • Do donate nonperishable food, including cereal, dry pasta, pasta sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned soups, chili and pasta, juice, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and canned meats and fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.