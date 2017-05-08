Council will be considering the new deal at its regular meeting on May 9

City Council in Temecula could approve new deal for employees that includes raises and more time off. The four-year deal - which could end up costing the city between $1 million and $1.6 million a year - will be considered Tuesday, May 9, by the City Council during its regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center's council chambers, 41000 Main St. Most of the city's employees are represented by the Teamsters, Local 911.

