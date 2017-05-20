Could Riverside parking garage sale bring more office space downtown?

A two-story parking garage in downtown Riverside that includes office space could be razed to make way for a much taller office building with up to six levels of underground parking. First, the Riverside City Council would have to agree to sell the garage for private development, a decision officials will consider Tuesday , May 23. The garage on Market Street between University and Mission Inn avenues includes 297 parking spaces and 10,555 square feet of office space.

