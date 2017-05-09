Comedian Lewis Black makes no apologies for what he might say in Riverside

Fans can expect comedian Lewis Black to work himself into a lather when he brings his Rant, White and Blue tour to Riverside's Fox Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 11. Comedian Lewis Black isn't one to shy away from touchy topics - and that includes his strong feelings about President Donald Trump. "There's more backlash with him than I've seen since we entered the Gulf War," Black said in a recent telephone interview, referring to Trump.

