Comedian Lewis Black makes no apologies for what he might say in Riverside
Fans can expect comedian Lewis Black to work himself into a lather when he brings his Rant, White and Blue tour to Riverside's Fox Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 11. Comedian Lewis Black isn't one to shy away from touchy topics - and that includes his strong feelings about President Donald Trump. "There's more backlash with him than I've seen since we entered the Gulf War," Black said in a recent telephone interview, referring to Trump.
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|KES
|10
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
