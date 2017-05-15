Cheech Marin art museum in Riverside may get green light Tuesday, May 16
The Riverside City Council will consider creating a Chicano art museum in a partnership with actor, comedian and artist Cheech Marin. Riverside officials on Tuesday, May 16, will consider signing an agreement with comedian and art collector Cheech Marin to explore turning the main library into a Chicano art museum.
