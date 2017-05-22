Body found in burning vehicle near Va...

Body found in burning vehicle near Van Buren Boulevard

RIVERSIDE >> A body was found in a burning vehicle later Sunday night off of Van Buren Boulevard and the 215 Freeway in Riverside, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department tweet.

