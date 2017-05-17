a Ride of Silencea in Riverside, Teme...

a Ride of Silencea in Riverside, Temecula honor injured, killed cyclists

Wednesday May 17

At least two Inland groups - one in Riverside and on in Southwest Riverside County - on Wednesday, May 17, plan to ride through their respective cities in complete silence to honor fellow cyclists who have been killed or injured by cars. The group isn't the only one participating in the "Ride of Silence" event.

