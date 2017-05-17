a Ride of Silencea in Riverside, Temecula honor injured, killed cyclists
At least two Inland groups - one in Riverside and on in Southwest Riverside County - on Wednesday, May 17, plan to ride through their respective cities in complete silence to honor fellow cyclists who have been killed or injured by cars. The group isn't the only one participating in the "Ride of Silence" event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|18 min
|machine 94
|89
|Review: X MARKS THE SPOT PRINT AND DESIGN RIVER...
|Wed
|MICHEAL GOLDMAN
|1
|Old House In Escalon (May '13)
|May 17
|Goldenarrow
|4
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|May 16
|KES
|11
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC