91 Freeway signs to salute Riversidea s Medal of Honor recipients
Riverside's three Medal of Honor recipients soon will be recognized with signs along the 91 Freeway in the city. Signs commemorating SSG Salvador Lara , SSG Ysmael Villegas and SGT Jesus Duran will be dedicated in a public ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Ysmael Villegas Community Center, 3091 Esperanza St., Riverside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 29
|slick
|55
|Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam
|Apr 27
|Libi A Uremovic
|2
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 25
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC