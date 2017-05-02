91 Freeway signs to salute Riversidea s Medal of Honor recipients

Riverside's three Medal of Honor recipients soon will be recognized with signs along the 91 Freeway in the city. Signs commemorating SSG Salvador Lara , SSG Ysmael Villegas and SGT Jesus Duran will be dedicated in a public ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Ysmael Villegas Community Center, 3091 Esperanza St., Riverside.

