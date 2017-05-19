21-year-old killed in Riverside traffic collision
A 21-year-old Riverside man was pronounced dead early Friday, May 19 after a traffic collision on eastbound Van Buren Boulevard at King Avenue in Riverside, the Riverside County Coroner's Office reported Friday night. Prince Deavon Armony Franky Ketcha was pronounced dead at Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, shortly past 1:30 a.m., the coroner's statement said.
