Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Riverside
A woman was killed Monday night, April 24, when she was struck by a vehicle near Riverside's wood streets neighborhood. The woman began to cross from the south side of Jurupa Avenue to the north side near Magnolia Avenue when a silver Ford Focus struck her in a westbound lane of Jurupa Avenue, according to a statement from Riverside police that cited witness statements.
