Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Ri...

Woman struck by vehicle, killed in Riverside

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A woman was killed Monday night, April 24, when she was struck by a vehicle near Riverside's wood streets neighborhood. The woman began to cross from the south side of Jurupa Avenue to the north side near Magnolia Avenue when a silver Ford Focus struck her in a westbound lane of Jurupa Avenue, according to a statement from Riverside police that cited witness statements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Tue METROLINK IEOC LINE 2
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Tue Concerned citizen 69
Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church Apr 22 Riverside Church 10
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr 20 Your Service Prov... 2
Review: Ability Counts Apr 14 ABILITY COUNTS 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr 11 WSRBD 54
News Body Found At Monroe Elementary In Riverside (May '09) Apr 10 TabCat 7
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Riverside County was issued at April 26 at 2:12PM PDT

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,590,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC