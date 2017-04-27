Woman struck by train, killed in Rive...

Woman struck by train, killed in Riverside is identified

A woman who was hit by a freight train and killed in Riverside on Wednesday, April 26, has been identified as Lucia Mateo Miguel. Mateo Miguel appeared to be walking southbound on the east railroad ties of the tracks south of Panorama Road and Ivy Street about 6:30 p.m. when she was hit by a BNSF train, the train's conductor told police.

