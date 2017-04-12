Third Street will be Riversidea s next railroad underpass
Riverside officials chose the Third Street crossing on the BNSF rail line as the next priority for an underpass when funding is available. Riverside will move ahead with plans to build an underpass at the Third Street railroad crossing, which will help reduce the time drivers spend waiting and connect downtown with the Eastside neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
