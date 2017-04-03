TemeculaVictims' rights vigil in Teme...

TemeculaVictims' rights vigil in Temecula emphasizes helping others, community

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Family and friends gather to remembers loved ones during a candlelight vigil as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week at Temecula City Hall in Temecula Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Where: Starting at the Riverside County Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main St., Riverside, then moving to District Attorney's Office Victims Memorial Courtyard, 3960 Orange St. Keynote speaker: Victim advocate Patty Cardenas, whose brother, Alex, was killed in 1992 in a gang-related shooting, will speak at the courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 3 METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06) Mar 29 Meowing_Person 24
BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14) Mar 26 Anonymous 23
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Mar 23 Smart and Final E... 4
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Mar 22 Mike 34
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Mar '17 Cdm03 9
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC