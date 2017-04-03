TemeculaVictims' rights vigil in Temecula emphasizes helping others, community
Family and friends gather to remembers loved ones during a candlelight vigil as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week at Temecula City Hall in Temecula Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Where: Starting at the Riverside County Historic Courthouse, 4050 Main St., Riverside, then moving to District Attorney's Office Victims Memorial Courtyard, 3960 Orange St. Keynote speaker: Victim advocate Patty Cardenas, whose brother, Alex, was killed in 1992 in a gang-related shooting, will speak at the courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Apr 3
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|1
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Meowing_Person
|24
|BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14)
|Mar 26
|Anonymous
|23
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Mar 23
|Smart and Final E...
|4
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Mar 22
|Mike
|34
|Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|Cdm03
|9
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC