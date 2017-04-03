Soaring in Southern California" is Subject of Next Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable
Free and open to the public, the Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable is proudly sponsored by the MarchField Air Museum. Dr. Gary Fogel, CEO of Natural Selection, Inc. in San Diego, will be the guest presenter for the upcoming Roundtable event and discussion that will focus on Southern California's unique heritage in gliding and soaring.
