Soaring in Southern California" is Su...

Soaring in Southern California" is Subject of Next Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Inland Empire California

Free and open to the public, the Inland Empire Aviation Roundtable is proudly sponsored by the MarchField Air Museum. Dr. Gary Fogel, CEO of Natural Selection, Inc. in San Diego, will be the guest presenter for the upcoming Roundtable event and discussion that will focus on Southern California's unique heritage in gliding and soaring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Riverside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line Apr 3 METROLINK IEOC LINE 1
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
School Buses a Disgrace (Sep '06) Mar 29 Meowing_Person 24
BEWARE DR. JOHN HUSTED- Bariatric Surgeon (Apr '14) Mar 26 Anonymous 23
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Mar 23 Smart and Final E... 4
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Mar 22 Mike 34
Review: Good Times Collision And Restoration (Jul '15) Mar 7 Cdm03 9
See all Riverside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Riverside Forum Now

Riverside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Riverside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Riverside, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC