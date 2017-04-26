Skateboarder struck, killed by vehicle in Riverside
A 20-year-old skateboarder was killed Wednesday, April 26, after being struck by a vehicle in Riverside, a police official confirmed. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard just east of Kansas Avenue, said Riverside police Lt.
