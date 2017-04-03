RiversideWoman takes video of man dancing just before he punched her in the face, police say
Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said the woman was walking back to her car from the bars on Mission Inn Avenue in downtown Riverside on March 12 with at least one other friend when the suspect and another man began following them and the suspect began making sexual advances. The group made it to the parking garage at 3473 Orange Street and the woman took her phone out, Railsback said, possibly to discourage the man's behavior.
