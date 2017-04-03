RiversidePolice K-9 helps in arrest of truck theft suspect in Riverside
The chase wound through residential streets until the suspect reached a dead end at Sierra Vista Avenue and bailed on foot through the yards of homes, according to officials. At some point, the suspect got away, but police say they later found him hiding in a bed of bushes in a backyard in the 5400 block of College Avenue.
