RiversideHorse leaving Taco Bell falls through utility vault cover in Riverside
The horse and its owner were leaving a Taco Bell on Arlington Ave. when the vault cover collapsed beneath them and the horse and owner fell into a A horse and its owner were leaving a Taco Bell in Riverside late Saturday, April 1, when the horse fell through a utility vault cover on the sidewalk and had to be rescued from a 5-foot-deep hole, fire officials say. The horse and its owner were leaving a Taco Bell near the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue in the city's Ramona neighborhood just after 9 p.m. when the vault cover collapsed beneath it.
