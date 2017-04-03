RiversideHorse leaving Taco Bell fall...

RiversideHorse leaving Taco Bell falls through utility vault cover in Riverside

Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The horse and its owner were leaving a Taco Bell on Arlington Ave. when the vault cover collapsed beneath them and the horse and owner fell into a A horse and its owner were leaving a Taco Bell in Riverside late Saturday, April 1, when the horse fell through a utility vault cover on the sidewalk and had to be rescued from a 5-foot-deep hole, fire officials say. The horse and its owner were leaving a Taco Bell near the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue in the city's Ramona neighborhood just after 9 p.m. when the vault cover collapsed beneath it.

