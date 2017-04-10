RiversideCode problems cleared up for Riverside charter school Encore High
Wrapping up a saga that started nearly a year ago, Riverside's Encore High School for the Arts has met a deadline to get its school facilities in compliance with building and fire codes, city officials said. Encore, a charter school, leases or owns space in six downtown buildings.
