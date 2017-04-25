Portion of Brockton Avenue in Riverside to close Wednesday during simulated crash
Brockton Avenue in Riverside between Arlington Avenue and Nixon Drive will be closed to traffic Wednesday morning, April 26, as police simulate a car crash in front of Notre Dame High School. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a Riverside Police Department news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Riverside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metrolink Inland Empire-Orange County Line
|Tue
|METROLINK IEOC LINE
|2
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Review: Friendship Christian Fellowship Church
|Apr 22
|Riverside Church
|10
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Review: Ability Counts
|Apr 14
|ABILITY COUNTS
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Apr 11
|WSRBD
|54
|Body Found At Monroe Elementary In Riverside (May '09)
|Apr 10
|TabCat
|7
Find what you want!
Search Riverside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC